Thomasville students receive free after-school meals

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Breakfast, lunch and dinner was served at one local school system for the first time Wednesday.

Thomasville City Schools Nutrition Director Brenda Watford says there is a need for after-school meals, that’s why they’re kicking off a new food program.

"Students would come in and say they haven't eaten since lunch the day before and they would be hungry asking could we give them something before breakfast.” Watford said.

Now, kids can eat for free at all four Thomasville schools, Thomasville Housing Authority and Thomasville Church Homes. The meals take place Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Watford is expecting to feed around 500 kids a day and thinks that number will continue to grow.

“I have the passion to feed these kids and so do my folks with child nutrition and we're just excited we can do this,” Watford said.

More than 98 percent of the Thomasville students qualify for free lunch and breakfast, so the schools have already been giving away those meals to all students. Most of the cost of the additional dinner is being paid for by a separate grant through a USDA program.

“When kids come in and they are properly fed and they have the proper nutrition, their minds are ready to learn they are ready to receive information,” said Diana Roberts, the assistant principal at Thomasville Middle School.

This is not the first school system to try this. There are two schools in Guilford County that have after-school meals and the nutrition director for the school district says they plan on expanding that out to other locations as well.