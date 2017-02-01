Texas daycare sign goes viral: ‘Get off your phone!’

ROSE HILL, Texas — A sign posted by a daycare in Texas is asking parents to get off their phone and spend time with their children.

The sign reads, “You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!! Your child is happy to see you! Are you not happy to see your child?? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy…” and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!”

The post, which has more than 915,000 shares in only five days, has quickly gone viral and prompted a response from parents everywhere.

“I absolutely agree — these darn phones should never come first — what had happened to family,” Barbara Kellermuller wrote.

“Kids should come first,” said MaryAnn Rickabaugh Kmett. “‘Work’ or ‘friends’ can wait.”

Though many parents agree with the sign, not all shared the same sentiment.

“Some people have to work on their phones. I have my personal cell and a work cell,” said Kirstin Ramsey. “Just because I clock out of the office doesn’t mean I’m finished with my work day. There have been plenty of times I’ve picked up my daughter and been on a work call.”