× Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck in Kernersville Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Bodenhamer Street around 7:13 p.m. in reference to a motor collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, police discovered that a 2004 Ford F-150 truck operated by 31-year-old Lynwood Henson Jr. was traveling west on the same road when his vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.

The person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where they later passed away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.