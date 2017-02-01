× Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Kernersville identified

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The pedestrian who was hit and killed by a truck in Kernersville Tuesday evening has been identified, according to a press release.

The pedestrian has been identified as 39-year-old Israel Aguilar of Kernersville.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Bodenhamer Street around 7:13 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police discovered that a 2004 Ford F-150 truck operated by 31-year-old Lynwood Henson Jr. was traveling west on the same road when his vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.

Aguilar was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later passed away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.