NC art exhibit shows off beautiful motorcycles

Motorcycle enthusiasts have long admired them for their beauty. But motorcycles are not what you'd expect to find in an art gallery.

"We wanted to take something that is not necessarily a piece of art and place it in an art setting," said Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art Executive Director Laura Way.

This unique exhibit is a celebration of motorcycle art and design. Motorcycle owners from across the state have loaned a variety of bikes to the show.

Ed Rich runs the American Classic Motorcycle in Asheboro. He is loaning three motorcycles to the show -- one is a replica of a famous bike from the 1969 movie "Easy Rider."

"I don't think people realize that when normal people ride them, they don't think much about art, just going from point A to point B, and then going riding," Rich said.

Somewhere along the way, the simply motorcycle became art.

