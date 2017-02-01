Local woman loses 140 pounds, starts fitness program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Every day for at least 30 minutes, Monica McConico is out getting exercise.

"Wherever there's concrete, that's where you're going to find me," McConico said. "I walk, that's what I do."

It became part of her routine after a scary trip to the doctor in 2013.

"I was diagnosed with high blood pressure," she said.

Back then, McConico weighed 335 pounds.

"I've always been bigger,” she said. “As long as I can remember, I've been plus-sized."

Doctors told her she was at risk of having a stroke.

"I could feel myself getting faint some days and I knew my pressure was spiking," she said.

So, she started walking.

"As I saw the weight coming off, it pushed me.” she said. “It kept pushing me to want to do better."

She also made drastic cuts to her diet.

"I stopped eating pork and beef,” she said. "I haven't had a soda in almost three years."

It’s discipline that's paid off.

"Sometimes I have to look in the mirror and actually wonder if it's me,” she said.

McConico lost 140 pounds.

"I am in a size 12 now,” she said. “I was in a 26/28."

It’s a change she says came through old-fashioned sweat.

"My life motivated me,” she said. “My children motivated me."

She now shares that motivation with others through her support group Journey 2 Fit.

"You can come and you can talk and you can share whatever it is that you're struggling with," McConico said.

But, it's not just talking.

"Listening to music, we're just walking,” McConico said. “It's just a time to come together and embrace one another and to support one another."

She also comes up with fitness challenges for the group.

It’s hard work she says that's changed her body and her attitude.

"I feel good,” she said. “I have a lot of energy."

For more information, go to Journey2fitwalk on Instagram.