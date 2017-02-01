Local mom helps parents of children with food allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A birthday party, a family gathering or a trip to the grocery store are activities that most people wouldn’t give a second thought.

For families who have children with food allergies, it takes careful planning to participate in those activities.

Angela Fuller has two children with food allergies.

“Shopping is definitely a challenge. Label reading is something that you have to become very educated on,” Fuller said.

Knowing what it’s like to feel alone and not have all the answers, Fuller decided to give other parents an outlet.

“For us with food allergies, it can be very isolating because you don’t feel like you can take your child necessarily to all the family events,” she said.

In 2012, she started Food Allergy Families of the Triad, a nonprofit association that provides free monthly educational seminars and group support for parents.

Fuller also serves as an advocate within local schools.

“I can go into schools and train staff at day cares. I’ve actually assisted in training the school nurses for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools,” she said.

Fuller says the greatest reward is seeing parents get the information they need to feel empowered to deal with daily challenges.