Heart Health: The Future of Heart Health

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading global cause of death, with coronary artery disease (CAD) being the most common type in both men and women. Since heart disease affects so many people, discovering new and better methods of diagnosis is important. The LeBauer Brodie Center for Cardiovascular Research and Education have been researching new methods of non-invasive diagnostic tests to manage CAD.

Currently, to diagnosis CAD, your primary care physician or cardiologist may use a resting electrocardiogram, then a nuclear stress test - which involves injecting a radioactive dye into your bloodstream to measure blood flow to your heart. If the tests show you don't have enough blood flow to your heart, you may need to undergo coronary angiography — an invasive test to look directly at the blood vessels supplying your heart. This process can be life-saving, but it may also be time consuming, costly and the results of the catheterization may be negative after all. New methods of diagnosis have focused on non-invasive techniques that can cut back the need for catheterization, such as CT imaging with FFR. CT imaging with FFR (fractional flow reserve—computed tomography) software that will allow physicians to measure flow rates in segments of the heart.

The LeBauer Brodie Center and the Cone Health Heart and Vascular Center are currently conducting a clinical trial with Analytics4Life about Coronary Artery Disease Learning and Algorithm Development (CADLAD). This study uses the Phase Signal Acquisition System to detect the presence of CAD using a hand-held instrument that obtains and transmits phase signal data. The software then analyzes the data and transforms it into precise, 3D images to determine the presence and significance of coronary artery disease. During this blind study, the algorithm-based software results will be compared to the clinical diagnosis of significant CAD as assessed during a catheterization procedure. Through the study of these new technologies we hope to develop a cost-effective, efficient and safe way to pinpoint disease immediately.

Physician Background:

Dr. Thomas Stuckey is a cardiologist, a co-founder and medical director of the Lebauer Brodie Center for Cardiovascular Research and Education, Cone Heart and Vascular Center, and Medical Director of Quality, Moses Cone Hospital. He served as medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratories at Cone Health from 1991 to 2004. Dr. Stuckey is a 1979 medical school graduate of Ohio State University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a fellowship in cardiology at University of Virginia Medical Center. He holds an appointment at UNC School of Medicine as a Clinical Professor of Medicine.