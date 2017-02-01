Greensboro launches new 5-year economic development plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In December of last year, the Greensboro City Council unanimously approved a new strategy to take on economic development over the next five years.

The plan singles out six focus areas under the new strategy titled -- "Grow Greensboro: The City of Opportunity." Those areas include the Greensoro/Randolph County Megasite, Downtown Greensboro, the Piedmont Triad International Airport, Revolution Mill, Infill Development Areas and the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering.

City Councilman Jamal Fox is the head of the economic development committee.

"2017 is a big year for us. We spent the last couple years trying to figure out our identity, trying to understand where we are going to go, and 2017 is kind of the launching pad," Fox said.

Fox and other economic development partners in Guilford County are actively recruiting companies around the country and abroad.

Fox recently took a trip to Germany to speak with companies there that are interested in coming to Greensboro.

"One of the things we've heard is domestically and abroad is, 'Do you have the workforce? Do you have the people to go into the jobs that we are going to create?'" Fox said.

"We're going to be really aggressive in getting an automotive plant to come into this area," he continued.

That's where Lillian Plummer with her 39 years of experience in workforce development comes in. Plummer is the executive director of the Guilford County Workforce Development Board.

"We have a good workforce in this region, what we have is the need to build more capacity and to provide more training and to move more people into the pipeline so as jobs are created new people can enter those jobs," she said.

Plummer and her team are working on creating a step-by-step process for people who are looking to enter the aviation field.

Plummer says other county development organizations are doing the same thing for the area's other industries like health care, manufacturing and transportation.

"The pathway model allows us to do that, to take people where they are and help them with the steps. It becomes very clear and people are able to make choices about their careers," Plummer explained.

Fox says he is actively spreading the word about Greensboro and what it can offer to potential companies and employers.

"We go to CEOs, we call companies, we don't wait for companies to come to Greensboro, we are on the phone, picking up, calling and asking them have they thought about Greensboro?" Fox said.

The new focus strategy is a five-year plan for the city. Fox says the next step is to put together a long-term plan for economic development that would outline goals for several decades.