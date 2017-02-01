Greensboro Coliseum reviews policy as gun theft list grows to 46

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police say the number of confirmed guns stolen from the Greensboro Gun and Knife show has doubled to 46.

“I can’t afford to lose the guns those guys lost, I don’t have that kind of cash,” said Don Efird, who works at Archdale Arms.

He’s a regular at the Greensboro Gun Show and knows both vendors who had the 46 guns stolen between them.

“I know that both those guys had their guns secured even more than I had mine secured,” Efird said.

Police released two detailed list containing gun make and mark.

Efird says rifles are often secured with cables overnight, and considering the number of rifles stolen, it’s likely someone had a way to cut them lose over time. It has him reviewing how he secures guns moving forward.

“Probably have a cabling system next time at the show; I’m probably not gonna leave my handguns overnight,” Efird said.

“I was just sad that it happened here in Greensboro,” Greensboro Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson said.

Johnson has been in touch with the coliseum since it happened.

“The coliseum is really reviewing its security protocol,” she said. “I know that there are cameras and I think they are reviewing clips.”

Greensboro police say the coliseum staffed one unarmed guard inside the facility overnight and another patrolling outside. Efird says usually folks are armed.

“Unfortunately people coming to get guns are normally armed themselves,” he said.

Efird says one person to oversee millions of dollars worth of guns isn’t enough.

The Agency for Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.