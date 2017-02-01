× Davidson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ’email spoofing attack’ involving school system employees’ W-2s

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “email spoofing attack” that impacted Davidson County school system employees, Sheriff David Grice said.

A memo sent to all Davidson County Schools employees and given to FOX8 by multiple employees said:

“We recently discovered that our company was the victim of an email spoofing attack on January 31, 2017, by an individual pretending to be our Superintendent. A request was made for all 2016 Davidson County Board of Education employee W-2 information. Unfortunately, copies of all 2016 employee W2 forms were provided before we discovered that the request was made from a fraudulent account by someone using the name of our Superintendent.”

The memo continued that the school system discovered the request was false later that day.

Grice said the sheriff’s office was notified by the Davidson County superintendent’s office Wednesday.

The memo said, “As a precaution, for those individuals affected by this incident, we have arranged for Equifax to protect your identity for 12 months at no cost to you. The cost of this service will be paid for by Davidson County Board of Education.”

A call center is also to be set up for employees with questions, the memo said.

Donna Stafford, Davidson County Schools chief public information officer, confirmed to FOX8 Wendesday night that the attack impacted all 2016 Davidson County Schools employees and independent contractors.

In a press release, Davidson County Schools said Wednesday night: