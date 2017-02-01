Boston Marathon bombing survivor to marry firefighter who saved her

NEW YORK — A Boston Marathon bombing survivor who lost part of her leg is engaged to the firefighter who saved her life, the New York Post reports.

On April 15, 2013, Roseann Sdoia, 48, was cheering on runners at the finish line of the Boston Marathon when a bomb exploded near her.

Firefighter Mike Materia, 37, rushed to her side and comforted her on the ride to Massachusetts General Hospital, the Post reports.

“In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him,” Sdoia told the Post. “She was like, ‘Oh, did you see that firefighter? He’s so cute.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I just got blown up.’”

Materia visited Sdoia a few days later in the hospital and, as months passed, they struck up a friendship. Materia also helped her find a prosthetist to get her back on her feet after her leg was amputated.

The couple had their first date in June 2013.

Last month, Materia proposed with the help of their dog, Sal.

The couple plans to have a small wedding in October or November.