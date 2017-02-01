Beaver invasion has Greensboro neighbors concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When Steve Brown heard that beavers were living in a nearby creek, he couldn't wait to show his grandkids.

"Beavers had come into the creek by the children's playground and had built two dams. My first thought was that’s cool I’ll go and check it out and watch them,” Brown said.

Then he had second thoughts.

"I got to thinking, it’s right next to the playground. Are beavers safe? Are they dangerous, especially around kids?”

The park runs along Greensboro's Coronado Drive. Brown and others take their grandkids and kids to the park so they can play on the playset. Along with worrying about kids that might get too curious about the beavers, homeowners are concerned that the large trees the beavers are taking down could fall on the playground or on their homes. Plus a large beaver dam is creating a small pond that a child could fall into.

"I can see somebody throwing a Frisbee or ball and it goes down here," Brown said. "They are not going to think twice running down here to get it.”

The City of Greensboro knows about the dam on Coronado Drive and others that are scattered across the city. Their first goal is to leave the beavers alone. But since falling trees could damage nearby homes and the playground, the City of Greensboro destroyed one beaver dam and a part of another dam on Coronado Drive. But the next day, the busy beavers were fixing what city crews took down. Aaron Burris with Piedmont Wildlife Services says he wasn't shocked to see the beavers were already hard at work.

"If you tear down the dam without removing the beavers, they will rebuild it overnight. You are fighting a losing battle. It’s amazing how quickly they rebuild,” Burris said.

Burris says adult beavers don't have any natural predators. So their numbers are growing rapidly. Plus it's illegal in North Carolina to trap and move beavers to another location. So the humane option is to live with the beavers. Or Burris says make their living conditions unbearable and hope the beavers move on.

"You can put wire and things around the trees if you want to leave them on the property, but you want the trees left alone."

Homeowners along Coronado Drive will continue to call Greensboro's Contact Center at (336) 373-CITY so crews can break down the beaver dams as needed.

For more information check out piedmontwildlife.com.