2nd suspect in Burlington shooting arrested; 1 person still wanted

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The second person wanted in connection with a shooting in Burlington turned himself in Wednesday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Torraz Jerquan Henry, 20, is charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery. He was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Saiquan Lloyd, 20, has already been arrested in connection to the incident and has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

Police are still looking for Malik Vontreal Wiley, 20, who is wanted for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

Burlington police came to the 600 block of Oak Street Sunday at 11:16 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

Officers located at 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital by helicopter.

Anyone with information on where Wiley is located is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Burlington police said.