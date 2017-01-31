× Winston-Salem woman convicted of animal cruelty charges; 15 cats found dead on property

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A volunteer for a Forsyth County animal rescue group was convicted of multiple animal cruelty charges in connection to 15 dead cats found on her property last year.

Melissa Zimmerman, 49, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 in Forsyth District Court to 15 counts of felony animal cruelty and five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to court papers obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal. The charges came after Forsyth County Animal Control officers discovered the bodies of 15 cats on Snyder Ridge Lane on April 13, 2016.

A number of living cats and two dogs were also found on the property. The dogs had medical issues but have since been adopted.

A prosecutor in the case said he wasn’t sure what became of the living cats, but that feral cats seized by animal control officers are usually euthanized.