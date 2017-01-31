Winston-Salem distillery creates gin, rum with a twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Creating the perfect liquor takes more than just the right ingredients -- it takes patience.

"I think we're probably putting out some of the highest quality spirits because we are taking our time and not worried about making money to pay some of the bills right now," said Sutler's Spirit Company owner Scott Sanborn. "We just want to do it right and build a reputation."

Sanborn started the business about three years ago, creating both run and gin, but with a twist.

Even though a bottle can take two or three days to complete, he says it is important to put your own stamp on tradition. So, he's developing a unique flavor and personality.

"I think when you make something unique and it has soul and character to it and there's a genuine story and real people behind it, that the community tends to support you in many ways."

Learn more about Sutler's Spirits here.