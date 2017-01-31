× Trump to keep Obama executive order offering LGBTQ workplace protections

WASHINGTON — The White House announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will continue to enforce an executive order signed by Barack Obama in 2014 that protects the rights of the LGBTQ community in the workplace.

Obama’s executive order prevents federal contractors from discriminating against workers based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

“President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election,” the release states.

White House says there will be no change in 2014 Obama executive order on LGBTQ rights pic.twitter.com/Ip7DSfGMUg — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 31, 2017

Trump’s decision adds support for the community he vowed to protect during his nomination acceptance speech in November.

“The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression,” the release says.

The full release reads:

