Say Yes Guilford offers cash incentive for FAFSA completion

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- If paid college tuition weren’t enough of an incentive, Say Yes Guilford is doing something else to get students on track for attending college.

In order to get Say Yes scholarship money, students have to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also referred to as FAFSA.

Say Yes has launched the FAFSA Completion Challenge – a competition encouraging high school students to apply for federal student aid.

Schools with the most completed applications by March 1 will receive a financial reward.

Smaller schools will be placed into one category and larger schools will be placed in another.

A total of four schools will receive a reward – one winner from the smaller schools and three from the larger schools.

“They will get money based on the size of their senior class, and the principals and the counselors can decide how they want to use that money,” said Kristen Christman, scholarship director for Say Yes Guilford.

The money could go toward the class as a whole to support a group project or activity such as a senior trip, or the money could go directly to the individual students.

The reward would be the equivalent of $5 per senior.

“We are really looking to have seniors complete the FAFSA and want more students not to leave money on the table,” Christman said.

The FAFSA Completion Challenge is funded by grant money from the National College Access Network.

Greensboro was one of 22 US cities to receive $55,000.

Say Yes Guilford is the project manager for the grant.

Say Yes Guilford wants to increase FAFSA completion by 10 percent for this school year.

Although the challenge deadline is March 1, FAFSA completion can continue beyond that date.

Say Yes encourages forms to be completed by May 1.