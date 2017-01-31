Reidsville police looking for leads in Darnell Long shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- More than a year has gone by and for Edward and Linda Long, the pain of losing their son Darnell is still fresh.

“When you have lost a child, that’s a hurt like nothing else,” Edward said.

“I was just numb,” Linda said. “I was just speechless. I can’t believe I lost my son in such a tragic way.”

On top of the pain, Edward and Linda say there’s frustration.

“Knowing that people know what happened and not coming forward,” Edward said.

Reidsville police say their son, 49-year-old Darnell Long, a father of three, was on his way to pick someone up and was shot when he stepped outside his home on Vance Street on Jan. 7, 2016.

“This was somebody’s son, somebody’s father, somebody’s friend,” said Lt. Shannon Coates, with the Reidsville Police Department.

Coates says they’ve gotten new leads but still don’t have much information to go on.

The department even applied for a state grant through the Governor’s Clemency Office to raise the amount of reward money.

“It’s a shame that you have to try to have money as a leverage to get people to talk instead of people doing the right thing and coming forward,” Coates said. “If that’s what we have to do, that’s what we’ll have to do.”

It’s information the family hopes will help them find peace.

“We know that somebody saw something,” Edward said.

“I want justice,” Linda said. “I want to see this person punished. I don’t hate him, but it’s just like a child, when you do something, you got to be punished for it.”

Police still haven’t been awarded the state grant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reidsville Police Department.