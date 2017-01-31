× Police seize 92 pounds of marijuana from Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after police seized 92 pounds of marijuana from his vehicle and home.

On Jan. 27, police arrested Antonio Leray Settle, 41, in connection with a sting operation, according to a press release.

Police were conducting surveillance in a parking lot located on Lumber Lane when they noticed activity consistent with illegal drug dealing.

Officers stopped the suspect vehicle for a speeding violation on Friedberg Church Road. During the traffic stop, authorities were able to gather Settle’s name and address.

Several moments later, he drove away. Officers then responded to the suspect’s address and found the vehicle. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody behind his home.

Police discovered 25 pounds of marijuana in Settle’s vehicle. In his home, they located 67 pounds of marijuana, 75 grams of cocaine, 3 firearms, money and drug paraphernalia.

Settle is charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking marijuana by transport, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $1 million.