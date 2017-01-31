× Police investigating High Point bank robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in High Point on Saturday, according to a press release.

Police responded to Wells Fargo at 2613 Eastchester Drive in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, employees said a man wearing a red jacket and a red Chicago Bulls capped passed a note to the teller demanding money.

On Monday, High Point police received a photo of the suspected robber.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.