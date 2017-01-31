No foul play suspected in death of former NC State player Charles Shackleford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINSTON, N.C. -- Police have dismissed foul play in the death of former North Carolina State University basketball star Charles Shackleford.

Shackleford, 50, was discovered Friday morning at his home in Kinston, North Carolina, WNCN reports.

Police say the cause of his death has not been determined and the incident is still under investigation.

He played basketball at N.C. State from 1985 through 1988. He was drafted by the Nets in 1988 and played with them for two seasons. He later played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets during his NBA career, along with numerous overseas teams.

Over his NBA career, the center/power forward averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.