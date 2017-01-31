Moose falls through window into basement of Idaho home

HAILEY, Idaho — An Idaho family received quite a surprise on Sunday when they discovered a moose in their basement.

The animal fell into a window well and made its way into the home, East Idaho News reports. Police say the window opened and the moose was able to push its way through.

“They put some furniture and mattresses around the room to kind of keep the moose enclosed in one area of the basement,” according to Lt. Steve England of the Hailey Police Departments. “Fortunately she wasn’t hurt and remained pretty calm.”

After nearly two hours in the basement, officials were able to tranquilize the moose, carry it up the stairs and out the front door.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo of the moose on Facebook Sunday and said the recent snow had forced wild animals into towns and close to homes. The moose was likely a result of that.

