× Man hospitalized after stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to the 1500 block of E. 24th St. at 6:50 p.m. after a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Demetrius Antwan Robertson suffering from a stab wound in the front yard of a residence.

Robertson was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The suspect was described as a 26-year-old female.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim know each other, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700