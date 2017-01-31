× Man accused of raping 11-year-old girl in Alamance County facing additional charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Alamance County after taking her from a bus stop last October is facing additional charges, according to a press release.

At a press conference on Jan. 24, authorities announced the DNA match and arrest of 39-year-old Greg Daniel Overman, of Haw River, after “hours of surveillance.” He was initially charged with felony statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Since the conference, authorities have located the alleged vehicle and learned about further potential criminal acts committed by Overman.

On Jan. 30, Overman was charged with one count of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, possession of stolen property, obtaining property by false pretense and being a habitual felon, the release states.

The incident happened Oct. 10 of last year as the victim was waiting for the school bus on Mebane Oaks Road near the county line. The victim was allegedly taken to a nearby location and assaulted. Investigators said she was able to get out of the car when the suspect heard sirens and turned to see if patrol cars were nearby. She then flagged down a passing car.

Overman has an extensive criminal record, including at least six past felony convictions and several misdemeanor convictions. A search of Overman’s criminal records show that his convictions include forgery, larceny, larceny of firearms, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center.