Lexington couple separated because of executive order

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The woods in Miller Park is a special place for Kristine Ali.

“While we were seeing each other we’d come here and walk the park,” she said.

Ali met her sweetheart just around the corner at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she works. Her husband Haval was studying pathology there through a temporary visa.

“We really connected as human beings,” Ali said. “I feel that he’s my soulmate.”

Ali summoned the courage to break tradition and ask Haval out, finding out later that dating was unorthodox in the Kurdish culture. After many walks and conversations in the park, she describes a “hallmark movie moment” she will never forget.

“He throws his arms out like this -- 'Kristine will you marry me?!'” she said laughing. “It was beautiful. We have continued our journey after we got married, he had to go back.”

Haval went back to Iraq and started applying for a permanent visa right away.

“We wanted to do it right because this is about love, you know we wanted to be together because we love each other,” Ali said.

But on the final leg of his application, an executive order suspended any visas from Iraq and six other countries for 90 days. Unsure if they’ll have to start all over with a new interview process, or if there will be a backlog, Ali doesn’t know when they’ll be reunited.

“I believe in humanity and I believe in love, and I just want them to know they’re not alone and we’re all going through the same thing right now until this is clarified,” she said.

The Lexington couple’s first anniversary is March 12. They will likely spend it a world apart.

