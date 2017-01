Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The effects of bullying can be long lasting.

A new study published by the American Psychological Association followed hundreds of children from kindergarten through high school and found out that children who are bullied tend to have lower grades, hate school and have low academic confidence.

Even if a child is experiencing bullying, there is a chance for a strong academic future. It all depends on how well a child can bounce back.

Learn more in Tuesday's Mommy Matters.