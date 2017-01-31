Burlington leaders brainstorm for new indoor recreation center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Grace Cindric lives in the western portion of Burlington. She loves taking advantage of the nearby city parks, but wishes there was a nearby indoor space. It's a 20-minute drive to the city's nearest enclosed recreation center.

“During the winter, I don't really want to come out here because it's too cold, " Cindric said. "Having somewhere to go indoors would be great."

Cindric is one of many residents that city leaders in Burlington want to hear from. Plans for a potential indoor recreation center are expected to be presented to city council members later on this year.

The city’s website states there are nine indoor recreation facilities that are located in the center of Burlington, or on the eastern side. These sites offer many free programs for children and senior citizens.

Right now, city leaders are working with a company to identify potential locations for the center. Residents are encouraged to take an online survey on the city’s website to talk about the amenities they’d like to see.

Burlington Recreation Superintendent Lisa Wolff says the city hopes to gain a lot of input from the public.

“We care about the quality of life and wellness of individuals within the community,” Wolff said. “I do encourage people to get involved in the process. That's what we're here for. We would love your input. That will help direct us, and hopefully, be able to present something to council for them to make a decision on.”

Wolff and other city officials say the western portion of Burlington has experienced the most growth in the city over the last decade.

The public survey on the potential indoor recreation center ends in March.