Bobcat escapes from National Zoo in Washington

WASHINGTON — The race is on.

Smithsonian National Zoo officials are searching for an approximately 25-pound bobcat who escaped its enclosure Monday morning.

The bobcat, named Ollie, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding and Ollie did not respond, the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Officials posted an update Tuesday morning that says Ollie has not returned and they believe she escaped through an opening in her enclosure.

“The approximately 25-pound bobcat likely climbed through a small opening in the mesh net that encloses her habitat. The industrial grade mesh measures 2 inches by 2 inches,” the post said. “During an inspection yesterday, keepers noticed that one piece of the mesh was broken forming a larger hole, approximately 5 inches by 5 inches. Ollie is an adept climber and would have been able to climb and crawl through the hole.”

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans.