Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline approaches

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you still need health insurance this year, there are just a few hours left before Tuesday night's midnight deadline to enroll in the Affordable Care Act. Millions of people signed up this year, despite the promise of a repeal from the White House.

"I just turned 26, and I just got off my parents health care, but I look at it like this. You never know what might happen to health care," Jarvis Cox said.

Cox signed up for the ACA for the first time on Tuesday. It may also be the last time.

President Donald Trump promised in his campaign to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"You have one man in one office speaking for an entire country," said Jason Walker, who works in downtown Greensboro. "No matter who's in office, you will have some who agree, and some who will disagree."

Despite the uncertainty ahead, organizers with "Enroll America" still encouraged Americans to check out their options for health care at Tuesday's enrollment fair.

"These are unbiased, highly-trained assisters that are here to help you find the right plan for you and your family," Deputy State Director of Enroll America Mark Van Arnam said.

Van Arnam says 90 percent of North Carolinians who signed up this year qualified for a subsidy to help with rising health care and insurance costs.

"Their income may have changed a little bit. Some of the brackets may have changed," he said.

Cox is one of those people who qualified for a subsidy. He signed up not only in case of a health emergency, but to avoid a fine for not buying health insurance.

"This is another big reason too, because I know everybody is low on money in their pocket and don't want to be charged for something they should have got, and say what if," Cox said.

"I understand that there's a lot of confusion there about what's happening right now with the ACA, the Affordable Care Act, but what I'm here to tell you is the law is still the law," Van Arnam added.

Despite what changes happen with the new administration, signing up now will ensure coverage through the rest of 2017. What happens next year though is still unclear.

"While no one has a crystal ball and can see what the future looks like for the ACA, we do know that there's a lot of talk though in many different directions in Washington," Van Arnam said.

Whether you like Obamacare or not, organizers still suggest looking in to getting insured until the changes are certain.

"Think about what's beneficial now and in the years coming," Cox said.

"If you can afford it, do it. Because at the end of the day, no matter how crazy this country is, people still need health care," Walker said.

As of Jan. 14, about 540,000 North Carolinians signed up for Obamacare during this open enrollment period. Nationwide, the number is up from last year. As of the end of December, more than 300,000 people had signed up compared to in December 2015.