Greensboro police hold Safer City Summit to fight increase in violent crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "They want to be able to sit on their porch, they want to be able to walk down the street without a fear of someone coming behind their back telling them, give it up," said Doris Maynard.

Maynard lives off Randleman Road in Greensboro. The area around her neighborhood is considered a "hot spot" by Greensboro police because crime happens often there and police expect it to continue.

According to police, crime in the city has gone up 53 percent over the last two years.

Maynard says she wants to see more officers in her neighborhood.

"There's not enough police I would say that are on the streets. They should be out riding their bikes, they should be on the motorcycles. You see them every place else only time you see them over here is when a crime is being committed," Maynard said.

The increase in crime is why police held their Safer City Summit. The goal of the summit is to bring together area nonprofits and agencies who can help solve problems that contribute to crime.

Community members broke up into several working groups to collaborate on areas like unemployment, public safety and youth services.

"Nonprofits exist to simply help people that are kind of in a bad place and that are susceptible to being involved in crime so we want to bring all those together to see if we are stronger as one group," said Chief Wayne Scott of the Greensboro Police Department.

Chief Scott says the summit's working groups will create goals to work on over the next six to 12 months.

Scott also says he will step up patrols in the areas most impacted by the violence.

"More patrols, more officers out walking on foot and those kinds of things. Additionally, we're going to be working on some new angles where we can get these illegal guns off the streets," Scott said.