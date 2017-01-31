× 3 bodies found at scene of fire in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The bodies of three people were located at the scene of a fire in Yadkin County.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Bowen Road, north of Yadkinville, on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

When firefighters arrived, they were unable to locate the occupants of the residence.

Three bodies were found while firefighters were suppressing the fire, the release said.

Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted detectives with the fire scene examination.

Autopsies will be performed on the bodies. They have not been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.