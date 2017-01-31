× 2 wanted in connection to Burlington shooting that injured man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people are wanted in connection to a shooting in Burlington Sunday that left a man injured, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Malik Vontreal Wiley, 20, and Torraz Jerquan Henry, 20, are both wanted for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery, the release said.

Saiquan Lloyd, 20, has already been arrested in connection to the incident and has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

Burlington police came to the 600 block of Oak Street Sunday at 11:16 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

Officers located at 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital by helicopter.

Anyone with information on where Wiley or Henry is located is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. Both should be considered armed and dangerous, Burlington police said.