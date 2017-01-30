× Woman accused of throwing 5-year-old girl onto tracks as train approached

BURLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was charged with attempted murder after police say she threw a 5-year-old girl onto train tracks as the engine approached.

On Friday, police were warned about suspicious activity near the New Jersey Light Rail platform, according to WCBS. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Autumn Matacchiera.

When they walked towards her, she grabbed a random girl standing nearby and threw her on the tracks. Officers then jumped in front of the train and signaled for it to stop while the mother’s boyfriend grabbed the girl.

The little girl, who suffered a facial laceration and bruising, was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Matacchiera was arrested and taken into custody.