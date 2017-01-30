× Virginia Beach-based Navy SEAL killed in Yemen identified

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia-based Navy SEAL was killed in action over the weekend, the Department of Defense said Monday.

William “Ryan” Owens died from wounds suffered during a raid against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen on Sunday morning. Three other American service members were hurt during the raid.

Owens was 36 years old and was from Peoria, Illinois.

Fourteen Al-Qaeda members were killed during the raid, which was carried out by SEAL Team 6, CBS News reported. Others were killed as well, including the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, according to CBS News.

President Donald Trump released a statement about the raid:

“Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism. The sacrifices made by the men and women of our armed forces, and the families they leave behind, are the backbone of the liberty we hold so dear as Americans, united in our pursuit of a safer nation and a freer world. My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member. I also pray for a quick and complete recovery for the brave service members who sustained injuries.”

A U.S. aircraft being used in the operation made a hard landing during the operation, according to the Department of Defense. The aircraft was then intentionally destroyed.