Teen with bone disease moves crowd with beautiful rendition of national anthem

NEW YORK — A 13-year-old boy battling an incurable bone disease performed a powerful rendition of the national anthem ahead of a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Before their game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 21, middle school student Sparsh Shah performed the song in front of a packed crowd.

Shah has Osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone syndrome, which causes his bones to break easily, PEOPLE reports. In his life, he’s fractured bones 130 times.

“I’ve gone through my share of rough spots in life, but I don’t let it get to me,” Sparsh said. “I want to show people that no matter what happens in your life, you should never ever give up on your passion, and mine is singing and creating music!”

The Knicks posted about his performance on Facebook the next day, garnering thousands of likes.

“Last night, 12-year-old singer and musician Sparsh Shah wowed The Garden crowd with a rousing edition of our national anthem,” the post read. The Iselin, NJ native has been diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, an incurable disease.”

See more of Shah’s work on Youtube.

The post has 176,000 views, 4,800 likes and 815 shares.