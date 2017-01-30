Summerfield family that helps refugees in the Piedmont reacts to travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. -- From running daily errands to helping refugees adjust to American culture, Lana and Zane Kuseybi have been helping Syrian refugees feel at home in Greensboro for more than two years.

"Helping with English, learning the language," Lana said.

"It's our duty, our obligation to try to help," Zane said.

They volunteer with Church World Service which helps refugees resettle in the US.

Both Lana and Zane’s parents are from Syria, one of seven countries where travel has been temporarily banned due to President Donald Trump's executive order.

There is also an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

"We feel that that was us many years ago or could have been us," Zane said.

Lana, who was born in the US, lived in Syria from ages 2 through 9.

“I didn't speak a word of English,” she said. “I spoke Arabic.”

When she came back to the US, she says she was welcomed by her teachers and neighbors.

“I was 9 years old in the fourth grade,” Lana said. “I just wanted to be like everyone else. “

It’s a welcome feeling the couple says that's now at risk.

"It's just been a very confusing and really a sad time to see that this is now what America is known for," Lana said.

The couple says many of the families they've worked with are now fearful.

So much that they didn't want to be interviewed by FOX8.

"They don't want any attention brought to them,” Lana said. “They don't want anybody to single them out."

The couple says the families they've worked with are like many refugees.

“They just want to be like you and me,” Lana said.