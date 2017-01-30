South Carolina woman visiting Iran denied return to US

CLEMSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman who graduated from Clemson University and had been in the country for seven years took to Facebook Saturday afternoon after she was denied reentry into the United States while returning from a trip to see family in Iran.

Nazanin Zinouri, 29, has lived in the United States since 2010. Every year, she takes a trip to Tehran to visit her family and friends.

On Jan. 20, she left and by Jan. 25 she started hearing rumors of a possible travel ban in Iran.

“Soon we started reading drafts like everyone else. I might be banned from going back?!?! No that can’t be true,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m not gonna let that ruin my trip. But then it got serious so fast.”

When the ban became likely, Zinouri quickly booked a flight, flew to Dubai and awaited a plane to Washington.

While waiting to have her documents checked, officers asked her to leave the boarding area “for security reasons.” That’s when they denied her boarding.

Now, Zinouri says she is stuck and looking for answers.

“No one warned me when I was leaving, no one cared what will happen to my dog or my job or my life there,” she wrote. “No one told me what I should do with my car that is still parked at the airport parking.”

The executive order bars all people hailing from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.