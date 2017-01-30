Renowned painter Bob Timberlake uses snow in his art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C.-- To say artist Bob Timberlake likes snow would be an understatement.

Snow has been a reoccurring theme in many of his paintings throughout the years. He says the snow accentuates the beauty of the buildings that surround his studio

"Look at the contrast on the wall, the rocks to me this is beauty," he said. "I love it I love it. and all the tracks around here."

Although Timberlake says he could spend all day outside, it's inside where he uses the brush to capture his imagination.