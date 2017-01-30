Natalie Portman brilliant, powerful in Oscar-worthy ‘Jackie’

“Jackie” was nothing like I expected and everything I wanted it to be.

The film, directed by Pablo Larrain (“Gloria,” “The Club”) is a dark, beautifully-shot drama focusing on the days after 35th President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

“Jackie” takes the audience through a vortex of emotions, highlighting everything from the assassination itself to Jackie Kennedy’s last days in the White House.

Teetering the line between intimacy and full-on disclosure, Natalie Portman (“Black Swann,” “Thor,” “V for Vendetta”) brilliantly plays the former first lady in what might be her best role yet.

My biggest complaint about the movie is definitely the pacing, which became confusing at times. It tried to juggle so many storylines that the initial plot sometimes became lost in the process.

In addition to its respectable box office success, “Jackie” was nominated for three Academy Awards — Best Actress, Best Original Music Score and Best Costume Design.

While Rotten Tomatoes gave “Jackie” a terrific 89%, I believe it’s closer to 80%.

THOUGHTS: Although “Jackie” is way darker than it probably needed to be, the movie is a beautiful tribute to one of the most memorable and important moments in American history.

