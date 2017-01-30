Man invites sick 89-year-old neighbor to live with him: ‘The best friendship I’ve ever had’

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — 31-year-old Chris Salvatore and 89-year-old Norma Cook seem like they are world’s apart, but believe it or not, they’re best friends and roommates.

Five years ago, Salvatore moved in across the hall from Cook, TODAY reports. At first, they exchanged simple pleasantries such as hello and went about their day.

But one day, the two had a conversation. When they did, they hit it off instantly.

“She offered me a glass of Champagne — it’s her favorite drink — and we just sat down and talked,” he said. “We connected right away. Back when she was a young adult, she had a lot of friends who were gay, and I’m also gay, so I think it made her feel safe at home and at peace to sort of have that bond again.”

But when Cook, who has leukemia, was recently taken to the hospital and told she couldn’t return home unless she had 24-hour care, Salvatore stepped in to help.

Last Thanksgiving, he set up a GoFundMe page and raised more than $50,000 for his best friend, but the savings quickly diminished. That’s when he knew he had to ask her to move in with him.

Now, the two roommates live happily together.

“Moving her in… it feels as though it was meant to be all along,” he said. “It’s really fulfilling to be there for her.”

“I don’t know what to say except it’s the best friendship I’ve ever had,” Cook told WABC.

Norma has been all smiles for the last few days after seeing herself on the TV. I read all of your messages from around the globe to her and she cries every time she hears the kind words from all of you. We just want to both say thank you for all of the love and support. It keeps Norma healthy and definitely keeps my energy up to be able to care for all her needs. THANK YOU from the bottom of our very full hearts today! ❤ #myneighbornorma A photo posted by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:35pm PST