Man gets ‘Trump’ tattoo on his neck

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas man celebrated Donald Trump’s inauguration by getting a neck tattoo proclaiming his support for the 45th President of the United States.

Brian Williamson got the “Trump” tattoo several weeks before the president was sworn into office, KAMC reports.

After truck decals, a hoodie and a hat, he believed forever etching his unwavering support on his body was the best thing to do.

“Whether I put it on my truck, they’ll vandalize my truck. Put it on the house, they’ll come after the house,” he said.

In addition to the tattoo, he had strong thoughts about Trump and his presidency.

“This, mark my words, is going to be the best president we’ve ever had.” Man gets 'TRUMP' neck tattoo to celebrate inauguration https://t.co/UHvtCpvwK3 pic.twitter.com/m1GZwTYdyS — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) January 23, 2017