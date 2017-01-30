Immigration travel ban affecting Piedmont refugees and students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After President Trump signed an executive order establishing an immigration travel ban, Samira Khan says inquires began pouring in.

Khan is the outreach officer and director for the nonprofit ICT Refugees Committee.

She works with Syrian refugees, many of them students.

Khan is usually the person who makes sure once they come to the Piedmont they are comfortable and are provided reassurance, but Khan says lately, she doesn’t know what to say.

“I have been here for 25 years, but I have never felt like this,” she said.

Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) from entering the United States for the next 90 days.

The order also suspends refugee admission for 120 days and the admission of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“The same fear they felt when they were in war [zones] is back to their [hearts] again,” Khan said.

Piedmont colleges and universities spent Monday trying to figure out what Trump’s immigration restrictions mean for international students and staff members – not knowing if people could be kept out of the country by the executive order.

Several schools released statements on their websites – acknowledging that they are monitoring the situation and have contacted students from the countries impacted.

The issue is not only affecting Khan as an organization leader, but also as a mother with children in college.

Her daughter, Maryam Khan, is a first year student at Elon University School of Law.

“Just the uncertainty of being an immigrant without citizenship even, not even just a refugee, but an immigrant without citizenship like my family, it’s terrifying,” Maryam said.

You can read some of the statements from Piedmont universities by clicking the links below.

https://newsandfeatures.uncg.edu/university-statement-executive-order/

http://www.elon.edu/e-net/Article/143005

http://www.ncat.edu/news/2017/01/chancellor-martin-response13017.html

http://inside.wfu.edu/2017/01/a-message-from-president-hatch-to-the-wake-forest-community/