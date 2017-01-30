× High Point University to add basketball arena, conference center

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University will build a new basketball arena and conference facility, according to a press release.

The building will be named the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center after the college’s president and his wife.

A location has not been selected for the new $100 million center but it’s set to also include a small hotel adjacent to the arena.

“Dr. Qubein’s visionary leadership has ignited the ‘against all odds’ transformation that has taken place at High Point University,” said Dr. Richard Vert, immediate past chair of the HPU Board of Trustees. “This facility will support a student body that has tripled in undergraduate enrollment, flourishing new programs in health sciences and pharmacy, Division I sports teams and major university events that draw thousands of attendees.”

Construction is set to begin during the 2018-2019 academic year. With 4,500 available seats, the building will become the new home of HPU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The venue will also host major events, speakers, concerts, entertainment and recreational activities, the release states.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and the HPU family for this honor,” said President Nido Qubein. “High Point University continues to grow in impactful ways, and these facilities will benefit both HPU and the city of High Point measurably for generations to come.