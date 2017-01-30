Graham elementary school students prepare for ‘Lion King’ performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Talent abounds at North Graham Elementary School.

The school recently won a grant from Disney to perform the "Lion King."

The production involves the entire school. From the costumes to set designs, the students and facility have their hands in a little bit of everything.

For some students, this causes them to step out of their comfort zone.

"I'm usually shy and I don't like to talk a lot but I just get up there and I feel embraced," one student said. "And I just love it."

Learn more in Monday's What's Right With Our Schools.