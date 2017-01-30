× Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Trump’s ban: ‘America is created by immigrants’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As much of the news this past weekend focused on President Donald Trump’s temporary ban of citizens from 7 countries, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. had his own thoughts about the newly signed executive order.

Earnhardt’s tweet, which was in response to Twitter user @GelardBudidarma, read: “My fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants.”

@GelarBudidarma my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

The executive order bars all citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States.

The post has more than 900 likes and 450 retweets.

In response, hundreds of people replied, posting their thoughts both for and against his statement:

@DaleJr @GelarBudidarma Yes, LEGAL ones. As were mine. Illegals don't deserve to get a free ride 😬 — D W Huggins (@dwhuggs) January 29, 2017

@DaleJr Thank you for taking a stand for compassion. Please know that some NASCAR fans really appreciate that! — Im-🍑-🌱 Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) January 30, 2017