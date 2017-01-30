A college graduate’s motivational mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some college graduates don't have their career path figured out when it comes time to walk across the stage.

Recent graduate Jamal Averett, of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, says he was one of them.

"It’s OK not to know right off the bat, it’s OK to get those noes, it’s OK to get those rejections," Averett said.

He started a motivational campaign to help students push through life and career struggles, post graduation.

"One thing I hope people learn from this YouTube video is that the sky’s the limit. Sometimes we feel that we have to have it all together," Averett said. "Keep going and keep fighting, and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to do the video, is to be a mentor."

Averett graduated in May 2016 with a degree in marketing sales. After graduating, he felt pressured to do something quickly. So he took a job with a company that he wasn't thrilled about and moved to a city that he wasn't connecting to. Even though he wasn't happy, he says it was staying motivated that led him to his current chapter in life.

Averett says he's starting a job in Washington, D.C., in February. He's been waiting for a position like this and says it took a lot of noes, before this yes finally came along.

"The word 'no' stands for new opportunities," Averett said.

Averett uses the motivational video to mentor students, but says everyone can take something away from his 18-minute video which details his life starting in Kinston and exposes his life challenges from childhood to adulthood.

This is one of several campaigns geared towards college students that Averett has been involved in. While a student at North Carolina A&T, he was involved in Gentleman Tuesdays.