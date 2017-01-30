100 protesters chant outside Piedmont Triad International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Monday evening, more than 100 people chanted and yelled outside Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

People came from all over the Triad to stand alongside protests happening at major airports around the country.

"To me it's like a slap in the face to our community," said Herika Solis, a permanent resident alien from Mexico.

Solis says she has had a successful life because her parents brought her to the US when she was a young girl, and believes everyone should have that chance.

"The way I view the US is it's a country of opportunity; it's the only place that you can actually be whatever you want to be," Solis said.

President Donald Trump's executive order indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee program and temporarily stops the programs from six other majority-Muslim nations.

Moneera Said, 16, is a Muslim high school student in Greensboro. Her father came to the US from Palestine. She says the travel bans make her sad, especially for people of her religion who currently live in war-torn Syria.

"No one should be blocked from coming to another country especially when the are from a country that is like literally falling apart," Said said.