1 killed in Stoneville shooting

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Stoneville late Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 11:48 p.m., deputies responded to 3013 Anglin Mill Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered David Wayne Bullins suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.