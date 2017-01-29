Surveillance footage shows attack on bus driver thwarted by cane-wielding Good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Surveillance footage in Kansas City shows a cane-wielding Good Samaritan thwarting an attack on a bus driver.

WDAF reported that a man riding the bus started acting strange and then attacked the woman driving.

Surveillance footage shows the attacker can be seen approaching the bus driver and harassing her.

He then grabs her from behind, wrapping his arms around neck while she screams for him to stop.

"Get your hands off of me!" she can be heard saying in the video. "Wait a minute! Wait a minute!"

Suddenly, a man sitting on the bus springs into action. He rushes to the front of the bus and starts to beat the attacker off the woman with his cane.

When the attacker tried to get back on the bus, the Good Samaritan had a strong message for him.

"Come on! I got something else for you! Come on! Get over here!" the man calls out the attacker.

The attacker stayed off the bus. Eventually, police arrived on the scene and arrested him.

That Good Samaritan broke his cane in half in the scuffle. Now the city wants to buy him a new one as a way to thank him.